AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC grew its position in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AAR by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of AAR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AAR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $714.18 million, a P/E ratio of 168.58 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.87 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, analysts expect that AAR will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

