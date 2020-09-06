8,674 Shares in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Acquired by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 129.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGTA shares. BidaskClub lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 1,250,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

MGTA stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $6.52. 279,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,487. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $314.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.62.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.