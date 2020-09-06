6,399 Shares in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,357,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 451,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,277,000 after buying an additional 184,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,292,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24,522.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 145,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 140,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 126,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $122,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,856. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

