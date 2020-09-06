5,796 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

