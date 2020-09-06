4,400 Shares in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $21,936,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,026 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 310,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 370,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

