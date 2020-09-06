402,492 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Purchased by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,000. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 1.5% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,780,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,898,000 after acquiring an additional 102,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,521,000 after acquiring an additional 449,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,169,000 after acquiring an additional 217,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,443,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,286,000 after acquiring an additional 714,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $98,523.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 1,229,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

