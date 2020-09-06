3,743 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,708,000 after acquiring an additional 298,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $509,153.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at $945,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.43. 2,624,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

