3,084 Shares in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,084 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 49.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 699,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.32. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,570 shares of company stock worth $6,225,856 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

