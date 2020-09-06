2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. KeyCorp started coverage on 2U in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

2U stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock worth $8,396,010. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in 2U by 0.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,801,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,393,000 after purchasing an additional 404,989 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 19.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,223,000 after purchasing an additional 824,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 2U by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,086,000 after purchasing an additional 817,173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

