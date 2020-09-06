26,472 Shares in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

