26,048 Shares in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Madison Square Garden accounts for 2.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Madison Square Garden as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.44. 156,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.59 and a beta of 0.87.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.