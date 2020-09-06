223,100 Shares in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 223,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Vale accounts for about 0.9% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vale by 13.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vale by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. 20,011,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,646,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

