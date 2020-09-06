1irstcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $65,679.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00009618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 111.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.45 million and $65,679.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00758528 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 213.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.19 or 0.05609396 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033329 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009791 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000606 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,869,633 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.