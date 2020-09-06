1,898 Shares in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 199.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spotify by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Spotify by 7.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify by 20.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $248.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.57. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $299.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Spotify’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Redburn Partners cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Spotify in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.74.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

