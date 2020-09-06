1,610 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $331.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $344.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

