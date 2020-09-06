150,000 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Bought by Sonic Fund II L.P.

Sonic Fund II L.P. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000. Cedar Fair accounts for about 2.1% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,346,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 152,525 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,978,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $29.25. 509,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,292. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.94.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.53 EPS for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

