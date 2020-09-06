12,450 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in General Motors by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,137,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,206,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of GM traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $30.00. 13,783,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,567,602. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.