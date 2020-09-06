100,000 Shares in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Bought by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after buying an additional 604,308 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,774,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after buying an additional 93,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 42,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of -0.34. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

