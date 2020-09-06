100,000 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Bought by Sonic Fund II L.P.

Sonic Fund II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Boot Barn accounts for 1.1% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned 0.35% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

BOOT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. 938,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

