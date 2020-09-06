0Chain (ZCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $179,262.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002576 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $179,262.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001535 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00123072 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

