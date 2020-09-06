-$0.31 EPS Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.26). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million.

KIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 310,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,696. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

