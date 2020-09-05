Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.86.

ZUMZ opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $707.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

