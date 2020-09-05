ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Stake Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 2,829.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $34,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BOCOM International raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $33.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

