Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ZN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zion Oil & Gas stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Zion Oil & Gas worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

