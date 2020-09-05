Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ZN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Zion Oil & Gas
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
