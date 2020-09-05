Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $139.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

