Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & LiveWorld (NASDAQ:LVWD) Critical Analysis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% LiveWorld -1.25% -13.03% -4.52%

This table compares Zillow Group and LiveWorld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 6.94 -$305.36 million N/A N/A LiveWorld $7.37 million 0.20 -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.20%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zillow Group beats LiveWorld on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services. The company also provides content moderation services, such as moderation plans and guidelines, moderator selection and training, hourly content moderation, moderation management, moderation program model, and highlights and custom reporting. In addition, it offers insight services comprising setup, customization, training, and support; management, tagging, and analysis; and listening and monitoring of the social Web. Further, it provides listening services that include brand monitoring, social Web listening, market research listening programs, customizable listening track offerings, human management and analysis, and real-time monitoring or 30-day rear-view listening reports. Additionally, the company offers LiveEngage, a social content marketing suite that enables brand managers or customer support agents to directly respond to escalated content; LiveMod, a content moderation software enables human moderators to accept, reject, and escalate content in context; and LiveInsight software, an analytics and insights solution designed to engage and scale human review and analysis. It serves various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, financial and travel services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and media and entertainment. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

