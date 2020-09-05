Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink Sells 192,851 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 192,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $17,279,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,905,361 shares in the company, valued at $260,320,345.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $83.88 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $92.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $142,696,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,973,000 after buying an additional 1,251,028 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after buying an additional 1,166,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

