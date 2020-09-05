Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 30th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of Zedge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $1.49 on Friday. Zedge has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

In other Zedge news, Director Paul Packer acquired 21,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 53,237 shares of company stock valued at $68,675 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zedge stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Zedge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

