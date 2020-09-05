Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASAZY. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.