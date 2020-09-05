Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Enquest alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Enquest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enquest presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Enquest stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Enquest has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enquest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.