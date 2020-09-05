Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Spire posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

SR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 241,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.08. Spire has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Spire by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 14.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 160.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.