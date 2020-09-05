Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $590.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.