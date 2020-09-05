Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Airgain reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. 63,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Airgain has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $14.96.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

