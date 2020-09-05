Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 15.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.99. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

