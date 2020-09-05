Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.03% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yext will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $37,825.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,213 shares of company stock worth $6,500,070. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yext by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Yext by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Yext by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

