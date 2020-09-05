Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,234.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 6,800 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $43,875.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $42,600.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $42,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $40,725.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $42,450.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $44,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $41,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.