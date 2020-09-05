Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xunlei by 1,501.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xunlei by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 268,687 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNET opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Xunlei has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

