XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Buys 35,621 Shares

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 35,621 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $666,468.91. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.30. XOMA Corp has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

