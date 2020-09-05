WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.07.

WPX opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.41.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in WPX Energy by 52.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

