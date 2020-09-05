WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in August

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 30th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPTIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

WPTIF stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops and manages industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties.

