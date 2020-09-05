Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

WKHS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

WKHS opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,572,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,798 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,832. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

