William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sitime in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sitime’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Sitime alerts:

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sitime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sitime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Sitime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of SITM opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Sitime has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sitime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $115,638.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,994.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $545,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,030.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,553,769 shares of company stock valued at $83,576,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.