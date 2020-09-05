William Blair Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 31st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $67.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

