Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to $3.75

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPGYF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

