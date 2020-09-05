Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 30th total of 8,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $56,873,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $48,772,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,166 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.