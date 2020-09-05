Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) Short Interest Update

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the July 30th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWR stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

