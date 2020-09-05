Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Trading Down 5.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16. 1,722,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,547,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. Analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 473,950 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 28.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 468,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 85,339 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.