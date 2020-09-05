Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 126.58 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

