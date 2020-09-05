W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lessened by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,179 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of W W Grainger worth $48,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 293.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 857.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $358.08 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $371.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Insiders have sold 72,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,326,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.