Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.25 ($194.41).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of €137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €132.18. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

